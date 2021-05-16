Indy feels state workers' absence

INDIANAPOLIS – The fifth floor of the parking garage for state employees downtown had only one car on a recent Monday morning. The fourth floor a handful. And the surface lot had dozens of available spots.

In normal times it would be difficult to find a single space after 8:30 a.m.

It is proof that many state employees are still working from home – more than a year after a March 23 executive order moving to remote work.

The state government campus – consisting of four state buildings and rented office space in several other properties – powers the downtown Indianapolis retail industry. And with it largely remote, some businesses still aren't back open.

“I know the governor is considering that and I trust he'll make the right decision at the right time,” House Speaker Todd Huston said. “I'm anxious to get people back downtown. I think it's been one of the few places in the state that has really seen a huge economic hit. We need to get people back to work.”

Eli Lilly and Co. last week announced that 25% of employees will be invited back to the downtown headquarters June 1 but must be vaccinated to return. Masks will be required indoors and social distancing will take place. A full return of employees is planned for July 12.

About 4,000 Lilly employees remained in the office during the pandemic but about 7,000 have been working from home.

The State Personnel Department is working on a plan and timeline for state employees' return. Some have trickled back in recent weeks as vaccinations became easily available.

One question is whether some workers will be allowed to remain at home if they prefer.

“We haven't yet formulated any type of decision on what we would allow with that,” State Personnel Director Matt Brown said. “But for the most part on-site work is an essential function of working for the government.”

Overall, the state has about 31,000 employees statewide – such as BMV branches, child services offices and state police posts. But the largest concentration is in Indianapolis.

Some employees couldn't work remotely, such as troopers and prison guards and child case managers, Brown said. But many could and did, being issued laptops loaded with software to work alongside their kids and cats. The state did not pay for electricity or internet.

Just what percentage moved remote isn't clear.

Brown said the state used a decentralized approach because each agency has different needs. And he said the number of employees in the offices would vary every day.

“Tracking it would be a substantial administrative burden,” Brown said. “Agencies needed maximum flexibility.”

He said state officials learned how adaptable its workforce is through the pandemic and might look at future flexibility and office space needs in the long term. But first thing up is to get back to normalcy, and there will be a centralized approach to a return, Brown said.

While the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has ruled that employers can ask about vaccination status, state government won't do so and Brown said it won't factor into the return plan.

“We are strongly encouraging it because it is necessary to protect yourself and others,” Brown said of vaccines.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said the legislative branch proved it is possible to get people back into buildings and work in a safe way – only having isolated cases.

“If we're able to do it most offices can,” he said. “But I think it's also true that we may find this is done a little bit differently in the next few years because of these experiences.”

