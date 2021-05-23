School accountability pivots again

INDIANAPOLIS – After more than a decade of school accountability, state lawmakers are moving in a new direction. While schools will still receive A-to-F grades marking performance, there won't be any penalties.

That's the result of a new law eliminating all consequences related to school letter grades – such as state interventions and takeovers of struggling schools.

In 2020, the General Assembly also eliminated A-to-F grades from teacher evaluations.

“I would say we have moved from an era of accountability to an era of transparency,” said Rep. Robert Behning, R-Indianapolis, longtime Education Committee chairman in the Indiana House and has seen accountability evolve.

Behning said Indiana has since opened up school choice – through charter schools, private school vouchers and education savings accounts.

“We are walking away from consequences but what we are saying is choice is the consequence,” he said. “We are giving parents the information they need to make their decisions.”

In 2010, A-to-F grades were added to the law. Before that, phrases such as commendable progress and academic watch were used.

But it has always been a struggle to craft a formula that adequately gauges performance. The primary indicator is standardized test scores, though attendance and graduation rates also are included. And even with the test score there is disagreement on whether to weigh proficiency more – how many students “pass” the test – or if students improve, which is called growth.

The pendulum has swung back and forth. And the system was complicated by testing changes that caused lawmakers to issue harmless provisions several times.

Behning said interventions as a result of letter grades have also been difficult. The state took over five schools in Gary and Indianapolis but ultimately returned them to districts with little progress made.

“There has been a lack of willingness for the state to really engage at that level. And in fairness on that level the state's batting record wasn't phenomenal either,” Behning said.

So there will be no more takeovers or interventions. There also will be no more consequences for charter and voucher schools. For example, failing voucher schools previously were limited in accepting new voucher students.

And for the current academic year all schools will receive a null grade because of the challenges of balancing in-person and remote learning in a time of COVID-19.

Jason Bearce, a vice president with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, said the business organization supports the move away from being punitive, so long as the letter grades remain.

“We want to maintain the transparency through the A-to-F system,” said Bearce, who oversees education and workforce development for the chamber.

That was the line in the sand for the chamber, which has always pushed for strict accountability. He said there had been behind-the-scenes talk about reverting back to phrases.

“I understand A through F makes some educators uncomfortable but the reality is we give students letter grades and people know what they mean. It is a good barometer to give people a sense of the quality of schools,” he said.

He said the challenge now is crafting a new system that doesn't focus too much on test scores by adding other objective and consistent data.

“That is the harder puzzle to sort out,” Bearce said.

House Enrolled Act 1514 – which takes effect July 1 – directs the State Board of Education to rethink the formula, such as including science and social studies as indicators. Only math and English scores are used now.

Chad Ranney, general counsel for the Indiana Department of Education and state board, said the board held stakeholder meetings and gathered feedback on possible changes last fall. Now that the legislative session is over the panel can begin crafting a new model.

Ranney said one possibility is adding individual factors separately like a traditional report card with showing grades for individual subjects and then a summative GPA or grade.

Some other indicators being considered include how students are progressing on graduation pathways, earning of industry credentials or college credit, closing of achievement gaps in certain subsets of students and remediation needs.

The board will have to approve a proposed rule, then hold public hearings and receive public comment before finalizing it – a process that will likely take at least a year. The earliest a new system would be in place is for the 2023-24 school year, Ranney said.

Behning said ultimately he wants a grade to be reflective of how a school is doing.

“I think we have done an injustice in the past. In an effort to protect from consequences we have gamed the system a bit,” he said.

Alongside the new model will include a dashboard to show parents different objective measurements besides a single letter grade.

“We need to err on the side of simplicity whenever possible. If it's super hard to explain to people then that becomes a detriment,” Bearce said.

