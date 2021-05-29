Holcomb eases state's mask rules

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb loosened some masking rules Friday while also extending the public health emergency another month.

Continuing the declaration through June allows certain individuals who otherwise would not be eligible to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to continue, and lets the state continue to receive pandemic emergency funds for several social support programs.

The new order begins June 1 and includes these changes:

• Removing the mask mandate while in state facilities, except for anyone inside any of these state government congregate facilities – the state prisons, state hospitals, Indiana Veterans Home and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Masks are also still required inside COVID testing and vaccination clinics.

• Continuing the face covering requirement inside Indiana schools through June 30. Face coverings are not required outdoors on school grounds.

• Starting July 1, local school boards will determine what measures or restrictions are needed in their local schools regarding the spread of COVID-19.

• Directs Hoosiers to follow the CDC guidance for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people regarding mask wearing and other protective measures.

• Waives any penalties or interest payments accrued on state income taxes on unemployment wages that must be paid.

The press release said all directives in executive orders that have continued during the pandemic will be rescinded and cease June 30. If the health emergency continues past then, a new executive order would expressly set forth a set of directives that would support the state's vaccination program and provide financial assistance for health and welfare programs.

An additional 571 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing and 13 more people have died, the Indiana Department of Health said Friday.

A total of 742,910 Indiana residents are confirmed to have had the novel coronavirus. To date, 13,179 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and an additional 416 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In Allen County, 37 more residents tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 41,521 cases. No new deaths were reported Friday. A total of 681 residents have died from the virus, state officials said.

Jim Chapman of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.