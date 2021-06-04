Hearing set to weigh Holcomb right to sue

INDIANAPOLIS – A hearing has been set for June 16 in the legal squabble between Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and the GOP-controlled Indiana General Assembly, but the merits of the lawsuit won't be addressed.

Instead, the hearing will debate whether Holcomb has the authority to file suit at all.

Attorney General Todd Rokita has sought to strike the “unauthorized attorneys” who filed on behalf of Holcomb when Rokita refused to move forward himself with a case.

Rokita argues he has sole discretion in legal questions involving the state. If he wins, the lawsuit would be void.

Holcomb believes a law passed this year allowing the legislature to call themselves into session during state emergencies violates the Indiana Constitution. That's because the Constitution gives the governor the authority to call a special session.

Legislative leaders argue the Constitution is silent on whether the legislature can as well. Rokita believes the new law is legal.

Lawmakers passed the legislation as a way to intervene in future emergencies. During most of the pandemic, the General Assembly was not in session and couldn't block the governor's actions.

A second lawsuit was filed on the same topic by citizen John Whitaker.

In that case, Rokita has asked for a continuance until at least December based on the fact the legislature is still technically in session. Then the session would begin again in January.

The Indiana Constitution says lawmakers “shall not be subject to any civil process, during the session of the General Assembly.” There are exceptions for cases of treason, felony and breach of peace.

Normally, this would not be a problem because the General Assembly adjourns April 29 in odd-numbered years.

But the GOP-controlled legislature extended that date to Nov. 15 because members have to come back in the fall to draw redistricting maps because census data was not available in April.

Whitaker's lawyers filed a response to the motion to continue Wednesday, saying the legislative leaders are not being sued in their individual capacities – but instead their official capacities.

He noted that House Speaker Todd Huston said during the session that the courts will decide the legal question on constitutionality.

“After Plaintiff took Speaker Huston up on his request to 'let the courts decide,' the Attorney General, as counsel for the Defendants, has seemingly taken a different position by seeking to prevent this Court from addressing this matter indefinitely,” the court filing said.

Whitaker also notes the purpose of the constitutional language was to ensure legislators weren't arrested or otherwise kept from serving in person during session – neither of which is at risk.

The constitutional debates “were focused on the importance of allowing the legislators to participate and vote during a given legislative session without being distracted through the service of civil process. Specifically, one delegate noted that '(t)his right of exemption from arrest upon any civil liability, is a right that is granted not for the benefit of the member, but for the benefit of his constituents.”

nkelly@jg.net