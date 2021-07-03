Holcomb lawyer cost for lawsuit still in air

INDIANAPOLIS – More than two months after Gov. Eric Holcomb hired a lawyer and sued the General Assembly, Hoosiers are in the dark on the cost of the lawsuit.

That's because there still is no contract or engagement letter – just a “good faith” agreement that the Lewis Wagner law firm is representing the governor in the fight.

“Many people engage in commercial transactions verbally, and everyone is happy and there is no dispute,” said Donald Lundberg, who previously served as the longtime director of the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission.

“But it is preferred practice to have it in writing in case there is ever a dispute where the attorney says X and the client says Y,” he said.

The only time state professional rules require a contract is in contingency matters, such as a personal injury suit.

Holcomb seemed surprised when asked about it Thursday.

“Absolutely, we'll be transparent,” he said. “I'll dig into that for you.”

By Friday, General Counsel Joe Heerens responded – noting there has never been a situation like this before.

That's because Indiana law says the attorney general has to sign off on hiring outside counsel, and Attorney General Todd Rokita has refused. He is contesting the whole case by saying Holcomb doesn't have the authority to challenge the constitutionality of the law in question.

Heerens said: “The court will be ruling in the coming days on whether the governor has the legal authority to hire outside counsel without the attorney general's consent. A ruling in the governor's favor would make clear that a public contract can be signed and public funds can be used to pay the law firm. If the ruling is not in our favor, non-public funds would be used. Until the court's decision, however, the law firm continues acting in good faith.”

“Non-public funds” refers to either campaign funds or private donations.

The underlying case is about the constitutionality of House Enrolled Act 1123, passed by legislators earlier this year. It gives the legislature power to call itself into special session during future emergencies. But the Indiana Constitution gives that power to the governor.

Contracts or letters of engagement are commonplace in state government when procuring legal services. For instance, when the Indiana General Assembly hired a firm in 2018 to handle an issue, there was a four-page document that stated the terms. It said the hourly billing rates for lawyers ran $205 to $995 and also listed paralegal rates.

Allison Martin, a professor at the IUPUI School of Law who teaches professional responsibility, said more than fees should be put in any agreement.

Even something as simple as who the client is should be included, she noted. In this case there could be a question of whether Holcomb is being represented in his personal or professional capacity, or whether the lawyer represents the state of Indiana as an entity.

Other things that should be in writing include the scope of the legal work, waiver of any conflicts of interest and document retention rules.

Martin said she would be surprised if there was nothing in writing for a private litigant.

“The fact that it's the governor, I don't know the reason. I think it would be kind of risky to do that,” she said. “If I were the law firm, I would not want to take on a client without an engagement letter.”

nkelly@jg.net