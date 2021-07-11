First lady continues china set tradition

INDIANAPOLIS – Back in the 1970s, then-Gov. Edgar Whitcomb picked a china pattern to represent the administration when hosting official events.

It was simple: white with textured designs on the outer edge.

Since then, almost every governor has added his own china pattern – usually chosen by the first lady and coordinating with the state flag colors of blue and gold.

Janet Holcomb went all out when choosing the Holcomb pattern – even designing it herself.

The first lady, who has two art degrees, began sketching one night – trying to mix the state symbols into the pattern. She realized her preliminary drawing looked similar to work by Hoosier artist Walter Knabe, who then jumped on board to collaborate for a final design.

The base is white with a deep blue tree branch that hides a cardinal, tulip tree leaf and peony. Little fireflies dot the dishes. All four of those are state symbols.

On some of the larger pieces, lyrics from “On the Banks of the Wabash” are highlighted in gold script.

“The text really pulled it all together,” Janet Holcomb said.

And what was Gov. Eric Holcomb’s role?

“He eats off the china,” Janet Holcomb joked.

While the state’s tradition doesn’t go as far back as the White House – which started in 1817 – the governor’s residence has about 50 place settings of various designs from eight governors. The residence regularly hosts visiting dignitaries and officials.

The only governor not represented is former Gov. Joe Kernan, who was sworn in quickly after Gov. Frank O’Bannon died in 2003. He served about 16 months.

Janet Holcomb added several sizes of bowls to the latest set since many of the settings don’t have bowls. Because of the coordinating colors the sets can easily be mixed with each other.

After Whitcomb’s simple white choice came Gov. Otis Bowen, whose pattern was white in the middle with a wide deep blue around the edges embedded with small gold flowers.

Gov. Robert Orr’s pattern incorporated lots of blue flowers.

Next came Gov. Evan Bayh, with a blue outer edge, gold trim and a gold state seal at the top.

Gov. Frank O’Bannon’s set is the most unique and is the only one that strayed from the blue and gold motif. It has hand-painted wild flowers in different colors by the World Organization of China Painters.

Gov. Mitch Daniels chose a more informal design of white plates with blue flowers.

Next was Gov. Mike Pence, who used the state’s bicentennial as the design with blue and gold stars, torch and bunting. Pence also added etched glasses by Warsaw Cut Class Company.

The older the sets the fewer pieces from them remain as some get broken over time. Both Bayh and Pence have a significant number still available.

Janet Holcomb said the last few sets are made by an Illinois company called Pickard China.

About $30,000 in private funds was raised for the Holcomb addition. The couple also bought a few sets with personal funds.

