State weighs online lottery sales

INDIANAPOLIS – Place your bets now on whether the Hoosier Lottery will move ticket sales online or expand more significantly into gaming.

Lawmakers recently tried to block such a maneuver but relented when the Hoosier Lottery intervened, leaving the decision in the hands of an appointed board – for now.

“Gaming is a very interesting world where there are always things that aren't being talked about out loud,” said Rep. Justin Moed, D-Indianapolis. “They are playing footsie with the idea.”

With online sports gambling now legal and rampant, and about 10 states having online lottery components – including three neighbors – it's only a matter of time before the issue comes up again.

Repeated attempts to talk with Hoosier Lottery representatives were unsuccessful.

The Hoosier Lottery has been around since 1989 after voters passed a constitutional amendment authorizing gambling. It is run by a five-member state lottery commission appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The state entity still controls security, accounting, prize payment, retail licensing, drawings and compliance. But IGT Indiana – a private contractor – now handles marketing, sales, development and distribution.

In 2019 the annual business plan included an evaluation of whether an interactive or online product is viable. The lottery was to assess technology requirements, game parameters and content, prize structure and payouts, legal and regulatory matters, capital investment, marketing strategy, staffing needs and net income potential for interactive products and present an action plan.

It is unclear if that ever happened. The Hoosier Lottery did not provide answers to repeated questions on the matter.

Illinois was the first state to move to an online lottery – in 2014 after the U.S. Department of Justice gave a legal opinion that federal law doesn't prohibit online lottery sales. Interstate lottery sales are still illegal, though.

Other states including Kentucky and Michigan joined in an attempt to reach younger players who conduct much of their lives online. The Michigan Lottery now offers more than 100 different games to play online for cash, according to its website.

In April, as work on gambling legislation was coming to a close, Moed drafted language that was added to Senate Bill 245. It said that “unless specifically granted authority by a statute passed by the General Assembly,” neither the state lottery commission nor gaming commission could operate or authorize a lottery game operated through a video lottery terminal, gambling games played on electronic devices or the sale of lottery tickets over the internet.

Moed said he doesn't necessarily have a problem going online but thought the legislature should make the decision in a very public venue.

“The General Assembly is where we have made almost every other gaming decision in the state's history,” he said. “Every time you impact one space in gaming it has unintended consequences on another space in gaming. So we should be part of the discussion.”

Sen. Ron Alting, R-Lafayette, said when his bill returned to the Senate with the new language he immediately heard from all sides of the gambling arena.

“Let me be frank. It was opposed by the gaming commission, it was opposed by the lottery commission. It was opposed by everybody but my mother,” Alting said during a conference committee meeting back in April.

He told The Journal Gazette last week that he isn't sure if the language is good or bad but more discussion, including an open hearing, was needed since the language popped up late.

“It was the final hours and the lottery commission called me and said it could possibly have long-term negative impacts on the lottery's future,” Alting said. “So my antenna went up real quick.

“This is something that we will see again, hopefully with more time to research it,” he said.

One part of the confusion is whether the lottery already has the power to go online.

Indiana law says the lottery commission shall adopt rules concerning the games, including “the method to be used in selling tickets.” There is no explicit ban in the law against an online component.

Moed was removed as a conferee on the bill because he refused to sign off without the language.

“It struck a nerve with someone,” he said. “They told me they don't have that authority over and over again. But it's very clear they do. And if they don't then what is the harm of this language?”

