Legalizing weed faces opposition at Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS – A renewed push for Indiana to join more than two-thirds of states with some form of legalized marijuana use appears to face the same roadblock from Statehouse Republicans who have opposed such a step for many years.

Legislative Democrats and the state Democratic Party united this week urging approval of marijuana legalization during the legislative session that starts in January, arguing it could benefit those wanting to use it for medical purposes, create new jobs and become an additional state tax revenue source.

The Republican-dominated Legislature has not taken any action on bills submitted over the past decade for allowing medical marijuana or removing criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of the drug, even as recreational marijuana sales have won approval in Michigan and Illinois and medical use is allowed in Ohio.

Legalization advocates haven't changed the minds of legislative leaders, who reject arguments Indiana is losing money to neighboring states and point to pot being illegal under federal law.

“I think when you make the argument about having that substantial a public policy change just because you're trying to chase dollars makes no sense to me, so I'm in the same place I've been,” Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said.

Support for marijuana legalization has grown across the country, underscoring a national shift as more states have legalized it for medical or recreational use.

A Gallup survey conducted this year found more than two in three Americans supported legalizing marijuana, maintaining a record-high reached a year earlier. A 2018 survey by Ball State University's Bowen Center for Public Affairs found about 80% of Hoosiers favoring medical marijuana use and 40% supportive of legal recreational use, with just 16% backing the state's current total ban.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 36 states allow medical cannabis use, while 18 states and the District of Columbia allow nonmedical, adult use.

Indiana Democratic Chairman Mike Schmuhl said Republicans were losing their “economic common sense” by opposing legalization steps, potentially leaving the state without any way of overseeing marijuana businesses if legalized by the federal government.

“Hoosiers have seen the impact that recreational and medicinal cannabis use has made on the states around us and not only are they contributing to neighboring states' economies, Indiana is now on the verge of losing out altogether,” Schmuhl said.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has long maintained that he will oppose any legalization as long as the federal government classifies marijuana as a dangerous drug. Holcomb spokeswoman Erin Murphy said this week “at this point nothing has changed.”