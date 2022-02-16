Senate panel strips out tax cuts

INDIANAPOLIS – A key Senate finance committee removed all tax cuts from the House's $1.4 billion tax reduction package Tuesday and inserted language to block an upcoming move to online lottery games.

The massive changes highlight the gap between Republicans on the issue with House Republicans pushing massive cuts and Senate Republicans wanting to wait until next year and have a holistic discussion when passing a new budget.

The Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee amended the bill but didn't take a vote.

Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, said the two sides are still trying to find a solution. He chairs the committee. He also pushed the lottery amendment.

The Hoosier Lottery is negotiating a contract amendment with its third-party operator to expand to online lottery. The plan is not just to sell current tickets online but to offer slot machine-like games on its website that people can bet on electronically.

Lottery staffers met with legislative leaders and contend a 1989 law allows them to move forward without legislative approval.

Cellphones didn't exist when that law giving them power over the method of selling tickets was passed, and Holdman said the amendment is needed to take a pause and then have the full discussion on expanding the lottery next year.

“I'm not sure we have all of the facts in place yet. We've sent a message to the commission and asked for information on ilottery, what their plans are and where they are at in the process,” he said. “Up to this point we've somewhat been in the dark about what's going on over there. We just want to get a handle on it.”

The Hoosier Lottery provided this statement Monday: “Changes in consumer behavior are driving many organizations like ours to identify new and innovative ways to provide options to today's customers. While no formal action has been taken, for the past few years, we have been researching innovations in the industry including potential changes to the way our games are played.”

The tax cut bill now also contains food and beverage tax language but no tax cuts.

The House package included a mix of cuts to the business personal property tax, a sales tax change for companies, elimination of two utility taxes and a reduction in the individual income tax.

Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, said the Senate is “pretty entrenched” on two issues – not harming local tax revenue with the business personal property changes and restoring a trigger provision into the budget to pay down pension debt next year if the state surplus exceeds $2.5 billion.

Several business groups testified in support of the original version of the bill while local government officials prefer the new version in which they don't lose any revenue.

