Election Commission upholds candidacy challenges but rejects Banks' allegation

INDIANAPOLIS  The Indiana Election Commission quickly rejected a challenge to U.S. Rep. Jim Banks candidacy Friday based on an allegation that he supported an insurrection on Jan. 6.

Two other local candidates were removed from the ballot on other challenges.

Commission Chairman Paul Okeson said the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building was regrettable but there is no evidence Banks was part of an insurrection.

The challenge to Banks' candidacy is at least the second across the country against a Republican House member citing a portion of a post-Civil War amendment to the U.S. Constitution pertaining to insurrections against the United States.

Banks, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump and leader of the influential Republican Study Committee, called the challenge frivolous. He didnt attend Fridays hearing, but attorney Paul Mullin represented him.

Mullin argued the commission didnt have authority to decide a violation of the U.S. Constitution. But he also said it failed on the merits.

It is a baseless allegation, he said.

Mullin introduced a transcript of Banks' remarks made on national television the night of Jan. 6, when he denounced the rioting and trespassing.

The challenge was filed by Aaron Calkins, a Democratic candidate for Banks' congressional seat. A similar challenge is pending against North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who spoke at the rally supporting Trump before the riot that interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

Calkins gave an opening statement but didnt present any exhibits or evidence.

He said he isnt saying Banks actually participated in the riot but that he voted to overturn the election, which means he supported an insurrection.

They wanted to steal the election ... and make Trump president," Calkins said.

Banks voted against certifying election results from Arizona and Pennsylvania, states that could have played a role in changing the Electoral College outcome.

The 14th Amendment says no one can serve in Congress who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.

Banks is running unopposed in May's Republican primary.

On a separate challenge, the commission rejected the candidacy of Democrat Tommy Schrader. Several technical errors were alleged in his filing. He did not attend the hearing.

That leaves three Democrats  Calkins, Phillip Beachy and Gary L. Snyder  to face off in the 3rd District primary for the U.S. House.

In House District 52, the commission said Curt Hammitt didn't qualify to run as a Republican because he hadn't voted in enough recent GOP primaries. That leaves Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, uncontested in the primary.

The Election Commission also ruled against several U.S. Senate candidates  two Democrats and one Republican  for not collecting enough signatures to get on the ballot. That leaves U.S. Sen. Todd Young as the lone Republican candidate and Tom McDermott Jr. as the only Democrat vying to represent Indiana in Washington, D.C.

