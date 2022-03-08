Lawmakers agree to eliminate handgun permit

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers would no longer have to get a license to pack heat in public, under a bill just approved by the House and Senate on the last night of the legislative session.

The permitless carry bill now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb, whose state police superintendent has said it will make being a police officer more dangerous.

"Rest assured if you vote for this bill you are making the streets of Indiana less safe," said Fort Wayne Rep. Phil GiaQuinta.

The House vote was 68-30 and the Senate vote was 30-20.

