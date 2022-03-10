Possible special abortion session sought

INDIANAPOLIS – The vast majority of Indiana's Republican state legislators have signed a letter asking the governor to call them back into special session this year if a U.S. Supreme Court ruling frees states to place new limits on abortion.

The letter was sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday as lawmakers were wrapping up work on this year's nine-week regular legislative session that ended early Wednesday.

Anti-abortion legislators decided to hold off on major action during the session until they see the Supreme Court's decision on a Mississippi law that they hope will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the constitutional right to an abortion. That ruling isn't expected until perhaps June.

“We have a responsibility to Hoosiers to ensure that our state laws are aligned with the Supreme Court's decision if Roe v. Wade is wholly, or partially, overturned,” said the letter signed by 100 of the 110 Republican legislators.

Holcomb “is absolutely considering” the option of a special legislative session while awaiting the court ruling, said his press secretary, Erin Murphy.

Democratic state Sens. Jean Breaux of Indianapolis and Shelli Yoder of Bloomington said such a special session would put women's lives in danger by reducing access to safe abortions.

“The notion that our 76% male state Legislature should be able to make decisions about women's own bodies and livelihoods on their behalf is ludicrous,” they said in a statement.