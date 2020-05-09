2 Republicans vying to be next county coroner

Each man vying to become Allen County's next coroner is a seasoned medical professional who believes the office is about more than conducting autopsies and determining causes of deaths.

What separates Dr. Jon Brandenberger, 71, and Joel Nagel, 41, are age and experience inside the office charged with conducting death investigations.

Both are seeking the Republican nomination in the June 2 primary election to succeed Coroner Dr. Craig Nelson, who is barred from running for a third term because of term limits. No Democrats have filed to run. Brandenberger – a Parkview family physician, former coroner and current deputy coroner – is betting on his experience to propel him back to the seat he left at the end of his second full term in 2012.

“I've been there, I've done it, and I'm ready today to take over,” he said this week.

Nagel is a nurse practitioner with more than 20 years' experience treating victims of trauma such as gunshot wounds and co-owns Rounding Providers, a business that delivers medical and psychological care to residents of long-term care facilities. He argues medical expertise and administrative know-how make him a perfect fit for the office.

Part of that know-how is managing a budget, which Nagel says the coroner's office should improve.

For years, the coroner has set a budget and then requested additional funding to pay for things like the costs of autopsies.

In 2019, for example, the budget was $746,355. That was adjusted to $767,620 after Nelson asked county commissioners for more money.

The $676,619 budget in 2018 was adjusted upward to $695,083.

“This takes planning and involvement,” Nagel said, citing, “(Brandenberger) doesn't manage a company. I manage a company.”

Brandenberger counters that developing a spending plan is more difficult than it appears.

While some public agencies can accurately gauge future needs – more employees, a new building, etc – coroners can't foresee an increase in homicides, drug overdoses or car accidents, he said.

“The coroner's office is more a reactive agency,” Brandenberger said.

Other changes Nagel said he would pursue include technology upgrades, an increased focus on organ donation and a change in how staffers interact with the public.

One woman received a sobering surprise when she checked the mail, Nagel said.

“She got the autopsy report mailed to her, and she didn't know it was being mailed to her,” Nagel said, adding that other options such as email and in-person delivery should be considered.

It's clear that, for both men, public service is personal, and each offered ideas to add education to the mission of the coroner.

For Brandenberger, who was 13 when his father drowned during a family vacation to New Jersey, that means campaigns to educate Allen County residents about things such as safe driving and underlying health issues that can lead to death.

“(I) often wondered if it could have been a natural event,” he said, referring to his father's death. “Did he have a stroke and go under?”

Nagel wants to see more opportunities for organs to be donated – something that Brandenberger says is regularly considered, but sometimes isn't allowed because of pending investigations.

“There's so much more that could be done through the office,” Nagel said. “We have the opportunity to save lives through the coroner's office.”

