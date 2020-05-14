Health care, spending spur Banks challengers

Chip Coldiron said he decided to run for northeast Indiana's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after the out-of-pocket cost for his young son's yearly electrocardiogram jumped from $300 to $3,000.

Jean-Paul Kalonji said a younger brother died recently from the new coronavirus. Federal lawmakers, Kalonji said, need to listen closer to doctors and scientists when crafting virus relief legislation.

Carlos Marcano Jr. said the coronavirus pandemic “sadly” demonstrates the need for a public, universal health care system.

Dr. Christopher Magiera said the congressional response to the pandemic – the expenditure of $2.8 trillion since early March, further bloating what is now a $25 trillion national debt – illustrates why government should be scaled back to functions spelled out by the U.S. Constitution.

Democrats Coldiron, Kalonji and Marcano – plus perennial candidate Thomas Schrader – and Republican Magiera seek to unseat second-term Republican Rep. Jim Banks in Indiana's 3rd Congressional District.

Magiera gets the first shot in the June 2 GOP primary election. The victor will face the Democratic primary winner in the Nov. 3 general election.

The coronavirus' strain on every aspect of life will dominate Capitol Hill debate and decisions for the foreseeable future. The Journal Gazette asked Banks, Magiera, Coldiron, Kalonji and Marcano what else Congress should do – or avoid doing – to battle the virus, which had infected more than 1.4 million Americans and killed more than 83,000 as of Tuesday.

“Whatever Congress can do to support states in their efforts to reopen their economies in the safest way possible is what we should be focused on,” Banks said about states that are relaxing their self-isolation orders.

“I and many other conservatives in the House have been calling for any additional stimulus efforts that would pass should provide offsets in spending. So if we are going to spend another trillion or $2 trillion on bailouts to states or infrastructure ... and I'm not necessarily against those measures, but if we are going to pass that, we need to offset with spending cuts elsewhere so that we don't add even more to a national debt that has ballooned in a short period of time,” he said.

Banks referred to more than $10 trillion in budget cuts proposed by a Republican Study Committee task force he chairs. Recommended for elimination are the Export-Import Bank, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Labor Relations Board, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and programs that provide funds for school lunch program standards, free legal assistance, renewable energy research, vehicle fuel standards, family planning and land acquisition by the Forestry Service, among many others.

Coronavirus relief legislation approved since March “was necessary as a lifeline to keep the economy afloat during a very difficult period,” Banks said. “Now as the economy reopens, it's important that we don't do more harm to our future economy by saddling future generations with even more national debt.”

Magiera's campaign slogan is “the Constitution solution” – he said in an online video that government should adhere to “all original intent, all the time.”

In an interview, he said the role of Congress should be limited to “external matters of war, peace, foreign commerce and negotiations, and very few internal powers.”

The national debt is largely the result of “the last 120 years of progressive agenda in the Congress,” Magiera said. He said Congress should “restructure our central government back to the plan of the founders.” Doing so would make coronavirus policy and aid the responsibility of each state, not the federal government, he said.

“If we are going to spend money, and if we determine that going more into debt is in order, then it's got to be done constitutionally, which these aid packages by and large do not do,” said Magiera, a gastroenterologist.

He said every measure before Congress should be judged by whether it is constitutional, affordable and necessary, in that order. Magiera – whose wife, Pam Galloway, sought the 2016 Republican congressional nomination won by Banks – said a review of Banks' votes on legislation shows he supports the Constitution 60% of the time.

“If you are not supporting this Constitution 100%, you're in violation of your oath,” Magiera said. He described Banks' constitutional voting record as “inappropriate and inadequate.”

“That's outrageous,” Banks said about Magiera's claim. “I'm very proud of my conservative track record. Every conservative scorecard out there rates me with a high conservative score when it comes to issues like conservative values, issues like right to life or defending the Second Amendment or immigration.”

Republicans have represented the 3rd District since 1995. Of the four Democrats seeking their party's nomination, only Coldiron has filed campaign finance reports, and he has raised little money.

Coldiron said Congress should ensure that future coronavirus aid includes increased testing and contact tracing “so that people with the virus don't go out and spread it even further.”

Lawmakers “also need to make sure that state governments have money to function throughout this pandemic. Without the economy being what it should be, the state governments aren't going to be able to get their tax money like they should,” he said.

Coldiron's website says he want to “fix and heal” the Affordable Care Act, which provides for the sale of federally subsidized medical insurance to people who cannot obtain employer-provided coverage. In an interview, the high school science teacher said that “it seems like everybody I talk to is dealing with” high insurance premiums and deductibles.

“People can't afford that. That's why hundreds of thousands of people are going bankrupt right now. And I don't feel like our representative is trying to solve that problem,” Coldiron said. A study published last year by the American Public Journal of Health found that 530,000 families file for bankruptcies each year because of medical expenses.

Coldiron disapproves of government officials – including Banks – who want to punish China for the spread of the coronavirus that apparently originated there.

“I don't think that members of Congress should be pointing fingers at other nations, trying to blame them for the outbreak of this,” he said. “I think this is a time to bring other nations together and try to find a solution. ... We should be working together with them and the scientists that they have and the scientists throughout the world to find a cure for this and not be blaming each other for the outbreak.”

Kalonji, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, also is a proponent of nations working together to better understand the virus and possible treatments and vaccines.

“Let us not be arrogant, stubborn. Let's talk to the Chinese, let's see what happened. We can learn something. ... We need to go to them and say, 'Hey, we need you,'” he said.

Kalonji, a truck driver, said lawmakers also “need to trust science. We need to trust experts to tell us how they think that we can proceed” with virus response and relief measures. He said Congress should give the medical community “all the tools they need to contain it first. ... This is human beings we're talking about, this is human lives.”

The government's one-time stimulus payments to individuals – $1,200 for adults and $500 for children – should be repeated monthly for as long as five months, Kalonji said.

“It's not welfare. A little bit of help from our government is going to get us back on our feet ... and back to work again,” he said.

“If we spend the money, trillions of dollars, in Afghanistan, fighting an endless war, we can do that for our own people here,” Kalonji said.

Marcano said future relief legislation should emphasize “normal working people, getting them made whole.” He objects to aid that the House and Senate have extended to large companies.

“Bailing out a lot of these billion-dollar corporations was to me a mistake,” Marcano said. “I don't understand how a company can run without customers. So if there's 20 million-plus people out of work and not knowing if they can pay their essential bills let alone purchase anything nonessential, how are we supposed to expect these companies to thrive with no demand-side economy?”

Marcano, a tile installer, is a proponent of replacing the private health insurance system with a public, Medicare-for-all style of coverage.

“We don't know everything about this virus, but that uncertainty would make us conscious that everybody should have health care, because we don't know the long-term effects of this virus going forward,” he said.

Marcano said many people have suffered COVID-19 complications or died “not because they don't want to seek the medical attention but because they don't know how it's going to be paid for.”

Congress also shouldpass legislation that mandates “livable wages” and cancels medical and student debt, he said.

