Coldiron wins Democratic nomination in 3rd Congressional District

Chip Coldiron pulled away from Carlos Marcano Jr. as Allen County's absentee ballots were tabulated Thursday to win the Democratic nomination in northeast Indiana's 3rd Congressional District.

Coldiron, a high school school teacher from Ossian, will face second-term Republican Rep. Jim Banks in the Nov. 3 general election. Columbia City resident Banks easily won the GOP nomination over challenger Christopher Magiera of Warsaw.

Coldiron led Marcano, a tile installer from Roanoke, by only 92 votes in the 12-county district after primary election voting ended Tuesday – a 0.4 percent margin in the four-candidate Democratic field. But Allen County election workers needed to tally by hand more than 34,000 mailed-in absentee ballots for both parties on Wednesday and Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.

Coldiron captured 6,754 absentee ballots in Allen County to Marcano's 4,063 to balloon his districtwide lead to 2,783 votes when final unofficial totals were released Thursday evening. Absentee voting soared this year after state officials removed restrictions on mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coldiron ended up winning 39% of the vote to 31% for Marcano, 16% for perennial candidate Tommy Schrader of Fort Wayne and 14% for truck driver Jean-Paul Kalonji of Fort Wayne.

Heading into the absentee vote count, Coldiron had won nine of the district's counties, most of them by wide margins. Marcano took Kosciusko County by 37 votes but led Coldiron by 1,719 votes in machine voting in Allen County, by far the district's most populous county. Schader won the portion of Blackford County that is in the district.

Coldiron, Marcano and Kalonji were first-time candidates who raised and spent little money for their campaigns.

Banks received 85% of the vote in defeating Magiera, a gastroenterologist, in the Republican primary election. Nearly 76,000 votes were cast in the Republican primary, more than twice as many as were cast in the Democratic primary.