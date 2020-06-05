Coldiron wins, will face Banks in race for 3rd District

Chip Coldiron pulled away from Carlos Marcano Jr. to win the Democratic nomination in northeast Indiana's 3rd Congressional District after Allen County's absentee ballots were tabulated Thursday.

Coldiron, a high school science teacher from Ossian, will face second-term Republican Rep. Jim Banks in the Nov. 3 general election. Banks easily won the GOP nomination over challenger Christopher Magiera of Warsaw.

The district has not elected a Democrat since Jill Long served in Congress from 1989 through 1994.

Coldiron led Marcano, a tile installer from Roanoke, by only 92 votes in the 12-county district after primary election voting ended Tuesday – a 0.4% margin in the four-candidate Democratic field. But Allen County election workers needed to tally by hand more than 34,000 mailed-in absentee ballots for both parties on Wednesday and Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.

Coldiron captured 6,754 absentee ballots in Allen County to Marcano's 4,063 to balloon his districtwide lead to nearly 2,800 votes when final unofficial totals were released Thursday evening. Absentee voting soared this year after state officials delayed the primaries by a month and removed restrictions on mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coldiron apparently ended up with 39% of the vote to 31% for Marcano, 16% for perennial candidate Tommy Schrader of Fort Wayne and 14% for truck driver Jean-Paul Kalonji of Fort Wayne.

Heading into the absentee vote count, Coldiron, 41, had won nine of the district's counties, most of them by wide margins. Marcano, 34, took Kosciusko County by 37 votes but led Coldiron by 1,719 votes in machine voting in Allen County, by far the district's most populous county. Schrader won the small portion of Blackford County that is in the district.

“I know Carlos has done a great job reaching new voters. And I think a lot of those votes that were walking in (in Allen County) were new voters in the Democratic Party that he found and got them to sign up and vote,” Coldiron said in a telephone interview.

Coldiron said he believed many of the absentee ballots cast for him came from longtime voters he contacted by phone or text.

“I had a voter list of previous people who had voted in different elections, from 2012, 2016 and 2018. And I went down the line and kind of convinced them to vote for me,” he said.

Coldiron noted that the two counties he lost are the only ones split between two congressional districts.

He, Marcano and Kalonji were first-time candidates who raised and spent little money for their campaigns.

“It's pretty clear the Democrats, unlike two years ago, are taking a pass on the district,” Banks said Tuesday night in a telephone interview. “Two years ago, they threw everything at me that they had with a tough candidate in Courtney Tritch, who spent nearly a million dollars. We won overwhelmingly.

“This time around, they put no effort into backing a single candidate,” Banks said.

A former state senator from Columbia City, Banks received 85% of the vote in defeating Magiera in the Republican primary election. Nearly 76,000 votes were cast in the Republican primary, more than twice as many as in the Democratic primary.

Magiera, a gastroenterologist whose wife sought the 3rd District nomination in 2016, collected just 23% of the vote in his home Kosciusko County, his best showing in the district.

