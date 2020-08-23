Group's goal: Educating voters

Lindsey Corwin and Brooke Klejnot felt overwhelmed about upcoming elections.

Corwin recalls trying to find information about candidates she could vote for in the primary and constantly being redirected to new websites online. It was hard to find information, she said, and she ended up more confused than when she started.

That's why she and Klejnot started Project Civics, a nonpartisan organization aimed at informing Fort Wayne residents about local government. Corwin and Klejnot said they will file for nonprofit status in the fall.

“There's such an opportunity here and need for a one-stop shop for civic education and voter education and information on candidates, especially here in Fort Wayne,” Corwin said.

Klejnot, 37, and Corwin, 34, both have experience in marketing. Klejnot will be pursuing a master's degree in urban and regional planning at Ball State University, and Corwin works as an administrative assistant at AJ Logistics.

The website projectcivicsfw.org provides residents information on how to register to vote and how to check their registration status. On social media, Klejnot and Corwin prepare voters for the 2020 election by describing the functions of political offices and local candidates.

Klejnot said the project is a response to what she believes is a missing resource in Fort Wayne.

“The further away you go from federal politics, the muddier the waters, the more difficult it is to learn and understand the process, the less known the candidates are and the political offices are,” she said. “People's day-to-day lives are most impacted by local and state government, and that's the levels of government we know the least.”

Fort Wayne residents interact with local government more than they realize, and there's always room for people to be more informed, said Andrew Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics. Downs, whose center is part of Purdue University Fort Wayne, provided Corwin and Klejnot feedback on their project.

“On a day-to-day basis, we notice more of what local government does, even if we don't realize it, than what the federal government does,” Downs said.

Things like roads, traffic signals and schools all have to do with local government, he said.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Paul Ensley agrees that local government has an impact, and thinks local residents are informed.

“The biggest thing that the city government does is provide public safety for our community,” Ensley said, adding that neighborhood code enforcement, parks and recreation, and public works are also parts of local government.

Since starting the project in June and launching the website in August, Corwin said the organization has had a fair amount of success.

Their most popular social media platform is Facebook, with nearly 720 liking the page as of Wednesday.

The organization has 17 volunteers, including research and copywriting, graphic design, video and photo staff. The project also has a validation team, consisting of political science and government professionals who provide feedback and make sure information given to the public is accurate.

There is also a group of people who may not have time to volunteer but who identify with Projects Civic's mission and share any content that they think is interesting.

Klejnot said the main goal before the November election is to inform the public on how local government works. They plan to profile all offices and candidates on the 2020 ballot. They will also be sharing information about voting rights, voter registration and different methods of voting.

After Election Day, the project hopes to host some events, including an election day after party to celebrate the right to vote.

“We want everyone to be an educated voter,” Klejnot said. “We want everyone to be participating in local government to better their community, and we feel like that is an opportunity to unite people.”