Speeches hit home for tuned-in delegates

Mary Martin has been a delegate to this week's Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. On Wednesday night, she chose to watch the speeches on the TV in her hotel room – in Wabash.

Martin planned to attend convention watch parties Thursday night in Fort Wayne and then in Steuben County, where she lives and is vice chair of the local GOP.

This was her fourth national convention as a delegate or alternate. But the coronavirus pandemic prevented all but 336 of this year's 2,550 delegates from attending what turned out to be a mostly virtual convention.

The Indiana Republican Party sent six officials to Charlotte, and Hoosier delegates voted by proxy to renominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for the Nov. 3 general election.

“It is what it is, and you have to make the best of the situation. So we watch it on TV, and we move on and pray that our candidates win,” Martin said Thursday in a telephone interview.

She is regional director for Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and has been traveling with him this week as he visited cities in northern Indiana. That's how she happened to see the televised convention in Wabash on Wednesday.

Martin and delegate Patricia Brown, chair of the LaGrange County Republican Party, had planned to share a hotel room in Charlotte. Brown, who was an alternate delegate at the 2016 convention in Cleveland, said she has been watching nightly at home, then tuning into news media coverage.

“I have heard totally positive comments about the convention and that people were glad it was uplifting,” she said in a phone interview.

Are TV-only conventions the future for her political party?

“I hope not,” Brown said. “All of those people that give the speeches spend a lot of time preparing and making sure that they're getting their point across. And it's so much easier when you have an audience, because then your audience responds to your speech, so you know if you're making your points.”

A third delegate from northeast Indiana's 3rd Congressional District, state Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, said having to forgo the in-person convention was “a bummer” yet “the way it needed to be this year.”

Zay was at the Cleveland convention four years ago. He said this week's broadcast production was “missing out on the opportunity to engage and be with other like-minded Republicans from throughout the country and have the opportunity to meet some of our candidates and federal officials.”

He viewed it on TV in his home. He said highlights were “human-interest moments,” including appearances by North Carolina congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn, 25, who was paralyzed seven years ago in a car crash, and pardoned bank robber Jon Ponder, a prisoner rehabilitation advocate befriended by the former FBI agent who arrested him.

The high point through the first three nights of the convention for Brown was the Wednesday speech by Pence, the former Indiana governor and congressman.

“I've known him for a long time. I think he did an excellent, excellent job” in his speech, she said.

Martin especially liked the Tuesday speech by Robert Vlaisavljevich, the Democratic-turned-Republican mayor of Eveleth, Minnesota, an iron mining community where she grew up and, she noted, is home to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.

“He went to school with my brothers,” Martin said.

Trump was to give his nomination acceptance speech Thursday night. Zay said he appreciated how earlier speakers presented “a softer side and a more human side of the president.”

Brown said much the same thing.

“There's been so much bad publicity on Trump,” she said, but convention speakers “made an effort to show people that he is a decent guy. He does listen to people. He does act on things that he tells you he's going to act on. I just think that needed to be brought across to people because they don't have an accurate picture.”

Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden – nominated at his party's virtual convention last week – offer voters “a very clear distinction,” Martin said.

“Do you want to have a free country or do you want the United States to be more like Europe and be a socialist nation?” she asked. “To me, that's the distinction.”

Martin is vice chair of the 3rd Congressional District Republican Party, and Brown is its secretary.

