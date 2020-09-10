Banks: No discussion on being in debate

The reelection campaign for Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks said Wednesday it has not been involved in discussions or negotiations regarding possible debates, town halls or joint appearances with Democratic challenger Chip Coldiron.

Coldiron's campaign, meanwhile, said it has been in contact with Fort Wayne TV station WANE about a possible debate.

WANE news director Ted Linn said in an email that after the June 2 primary elections he asked both campaigns “to reserve a spot for a possible fall debate.” Linn said he has “stayed on the campaigns' radars” but that “nothing is official” as of Wednesday.

Coldiron “will continue to make himself available for any forums, debate offers, or town halls that we can make work with his busy schedule as a teacher,” his campaign manager, Jared Thompson, said in an email. Coldiron teaches science at Norwell High School in Ossian.

David Keller, spokesman for Banks' campaign, said in an email, “As has been well publicized, Congressman Banks has held a record 19 town halls since being elected and will continue to keep a vigorous schedule traveling across the district listening to voters.” Banks, of Columbia City, was first elected in 2016.

A new nonpartisan group called Indiana Town Halls announced Tuesday it will have a Sept. 22 forum for candidates in central Indiana's 5th Congressional District. The event will be live streamed and broadcast by Indianapolis TV station WFYI.

Indiana Town Halls said in a news release it wants to eventually make such forums “a regular feature of election and policymaking interactions between Indiana citizens and their elected officials and candidates in each of Indiana's nine Congressional districts.”

The organization was founded by state Sen. John Ruckelshaus, R-Indianapolis; state Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis; retired WISH-TV politics reporter Jim Shella; and Les Zwirn, chief executive officer of Indiana Town Halls. Partners include the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

