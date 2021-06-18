Henry unveils $7.75 million plan

Nearly $8 million could be invested in Fort Wayne to fund additional public works, parks and community health improvements.

Mayor Tom Henry announced at a Thursday news conference that an ordinance will be introduced at City Council next week outlining the $7.775 million plan. Henry said the news conference marked an encouraging step in the community's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We're making strides each and every day as we work together to engage, innovate and perform. The individuals, families and businesses of Fort Wayne deserve no less,” he said.

The city administration and the City Council are working together to use $7.2 million of the funds on capital projects that were deferred in 2020 due to the pandemic and financial uncertainties, city controller Garry Morr said. Of that, $6 million will be used on public works neighborhood projects, and $1.2 million will be used to begin the first phase of the Franke Park master plan.

Several projects were listed for the public works neighborhood projects, including White Oak Lane street rehabilitation, Harvester Community concrete street repairs, Rothman Road sidewalk construction between St. Joe and Maplecrest roads, Illinois Road sidewalk from Magnavox Way to Thomas Road, asphalt resurfacing, land acquisition for sidewalk projects, traffic safety projects, sidewalk rehabilitation and concrete alley reconstruction.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said the ordinance is one that makes it easy to be a bipartisan effort.

“Every once in a while, we see some disagreements, some of them from our council members, on issues, but I'd say one thing that unites us Democrats and Republicans on the City Council are infrastructure improvements and public works projects,” he said. “We all want to do good things for our neighborhoods, and when I see dollars that are going to go into sidewalks and alleys and all that kind of infrastructure, it benefits the entire community.”

In addition to the $7.2 million set aside from last year, the city also announced the first uses of some of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, of which Fort Wayne received $50.8 million.

ARPA funds can be used to respond to negative impact from the pandemic, for premium pay for essential workers, to replace lost revenue and to make needed investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

The city will allocate $375,000 to help Super Shot's Building the Heart of Community Health capital campaign, which will go toward a permanent home for the agency.

City Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said he was happy to see the ARPA funds could be used for Super Shot because the possibility of using Legacy funds had been discussed. He added that the pandemic has shown that Super Shot is important to public health and will continue to be beyond COVID-19.

The city has also decided to use $200,000 of the ARPA funds to use professional expertise while determining how the city can and will use the remaining ARPA funds.

Jehl, Paddock and City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, all mentioned how vital it will be to have professionals to navigate the ARPA funds. While the federal government has given four ways the money can be used, Chambers added that they want to make sure it is allocated correctly.

“Having a bipartisan approach to this, it guarantees diversity and equity in how we spent it and distribute it,” Chambers said.

