County opts out of opioid settlements

Allen County has opted out of any opioid settlements that come through the state, just as Fort Wayne and other local governments have.

The county commissioners approved a resolution Friday that opts the county out of funds the state receives as part of settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors. Local governments will receive payouts based per capita, but 85% of those funds will ultimately go back to the state, according to the state statute passed in April.

The Fort Wayne City Council approved a similar resolution Tuesday night.

County Attorney Laura Maser asked the commissioners to opt out because only 15% of settlement funds would stay in the community otherwise. The county's litigation could still end in settlements, she explained, but not opting out would mean the county would stop its lawsuit.

The county has 60 days to opt back in, but Maser said she doesn't see why the county would consider doing that. Opting out is consistent with the county's intentions when it decided to file a lawsuit rather than waiting to see what the state may give the county.

“We certainly have been damaged by the opioid crisis,” Maser said. “We've had a lot of deaths. We've had courts that have been overwhelmed.

“We've had a jail that has been overwhelmed and lots of different things.”

Commissioner Therese Brown said it looked as though state lawmakers quickly put together the statute so there could be closure with the settlements.

She added that 15% of the county's portion of a settlement wouldn't cover the impact of the opioid crisis.

Maser said she thinks it is particularly needed for the county to opt out because the distribution that is per person only takes into account county governments' unincorporated areas.

Fort Wayne's population is about 70% of the county's population, but the county has still provided services to city residents.

“We're not saying we're not going to take settlement funds. We are simply saying we are going to continue with our lawsuit and attempt to get the damages that will help – truly help – to restore the county to preepidemic status,” Miser said.

Brown pointed out the county includes the Allen County Health Department, which has been greatly impacted by the opioid crisis.

Commissioners Richard Beck and Brown approved the resolution. Nelson Peters was absent.

