Allen County Commissioner explores bid for mayor

Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters filed exploratory paperwork with the Election Board Wednesday for a possible run as Fort Wayne's mayor in 2023, a statement said.

The paperwork is the first step in Peters' consideration of whether he will throw his hat into the mayoral race.

"Filing this exploratory committee will provide me with the opportunity to look at a mayoral run through a finer lens," Peters said in a statement. "This will give me the chance to better understand the work that will be necessary to be successful in this venture and the issues that matter the most to the citizens of Fort Wayne.”

Peters, who has experience in both city and county government, as well as in the private sector, has been involved in many projects, which have totaled more than $1.5 billion this year and $1 billion in the last four years, the statement said. The projects include Electric Works, Lutheran Hospital, Amazon distribution centers and Parkview Hospital.