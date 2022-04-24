Banks chimes in on Disney law feud

Rep. Jim Banks has turned to Twitter and Fox News in an attempt to join the brawl between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney corporation.

DeSantis, a conservative Republican, last week signed into law a bill to dissolve a private government controlled by Disney that provides municipal-like services for Disney World and other holdings on its 27,000-acre Florida property.

The new law is largely seen as retribution for Disney's criticism of a recently approved legislation that critics have dubbed “Don't Say Gay,” which bars public school instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. In response to the gender instruction law, Disney announced it was suspending political donations in the state and would support organizations that oppose it.

That didn't sit well with DeSantis. And Banks, who represents Indiana's 3rd District, decided it doesn't sit well with him either. Both men are widely viewed as having aspirations for higher political office.

“Americans take their kids to Disney for family vacation, not indoctrination,” Banks said during an April 1 interview on “The Ingraham Angle,” a Fox News program hosted by Laura Ingraham. He posted a link to the interview on his official Twitter page.

“And Disney, for a long time, they've attacked American values,” Banks continued. “I've never seen them attack a Chinese law. But here they are attacking a very popular law in Florida, that most Floridians support, most Americans support.”

Banks went on to say that if Disney doesn't support laws created by elected American officials, the company doesn't deserve to benefit from “special American laws and protections that are granted to their company.”

One of those special laws is the right to operate a private government that issues bonds, sets building standards and provides fire and police protection for the property. That's the one DeSantis and the Republican-controlled state legislature have targeted. The special “improvement district” is now set to be eliminated by June 2023.

Banks is attacking Disney on another flank. He wrote the company a letter saying that when its copyright on Mickey Mouse comes up for renewal in a couple of years, he will oppose it.

Disney is a major political player in Florida and throughout the country. The Walt Disney Co. and its affiliates made more than $20 million in political contributions to Republicans and Democrats in the 2020 campaign cycle, the most recent year for which figures are available, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks such spending.

That same year, Disney-related entities funneled $10.5 million to the America First Action committee, which supports Republican former President Donald Trump. Disney also contributed $1.2 million to support President Joe Biden's campaign.

Banks said Disney spends millions lobbying members of Congress.

Even so, he said, “Congress shouldn't support Disney's assault on American values.”

DeSantis apparently believes he'll receive more financial support from voters than from the multimillion-dollar entertainment company.

“If Disney wants to pick a fight, they chose the wrong guy” the governor wrote in a fundraising email. “As governor, I was elected to put the people of Florida first, and I will not allow a woke corporation based in California to run our state.”

sslater@jg.net

The Associated Press contributed to this story.