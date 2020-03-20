Ohio ramps up efforts to handle virus issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has activated 300 members of the Ohio National Guard to help ensure needy communities get food, while the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said it received 111,055 unemployment insurance benefit applications online in the past four days.

The state has nearly 120 confirmed cases of the virus, with 33 hospitalizations. The state is limiting testing to those who are hospitalized and to healthcare workers. The Ohio Health Department says people with suspected symptoms should call a medical provider first, but seek immediate help if symptoms are serious.

Grocery stores, including Cincinnati-based Kroger, have reduced hours to allow for overnight cleaning and restocking.

The state is also making it easier for doctors in more specialty areas to provide consultations online or over the phone. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor is urging courts to put off trials, lower bonds to reduce jail populations and conduct hearings by video. She's making $4 million available for courts to add video conferencing.

As the Ohio Supreme Court hears a challenge to Secretary of State Frank LaRose's decision to move the primary to June 2, Justice Pat DeWine – Gov. Mike DeWine's son – removed himself from the case. Voting rights groups demanded LaRose allow new registrations ahead of June 2, saying prohibiting registration violates federal law.