Severe storms roar through Ohio; thousands without power

Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio -- Thousands of people remained without power early Friday after severe thunderstorms roared through Ohio, causing flooding and knocking down trees across the state.

The storms that struck late Thursday and early Friday contained heavy rains and strong, gusty winds, officials said. The flooding led to travel issues in some areas, but no major problems were reported.

Flood warnings and advisories remained in effect early Friday for many areas, but conditions were expected to improve as the day progressed.

About 10,000 were without power early Friday, with the highest numbers reported in Delaware and Franklin counties.