Thursday, March 26, 2020 11:20 am
Authorities: Miami County jail inmate died of natural causes
Associated Press
TROY, Ohio – The death of a county jail inmate found unresponsive in her cell this week was due to natural causes, authorities have determined.
Crystal Hutton, 37, of Piqua, was found around 9:30 p.,m. Monday by Miami County Jail staffers who were doing routine checks, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.
An autopsy found Hutton died from natural causes, though a specific cause of death will not be known until toxicology testing is completed. However, authorities said her death was not related to the coronavirus,
Hutton had been held in a single cell since she was booked into the jail in Troy on March 4, but further details about why she was in custody have not been disclosed.
