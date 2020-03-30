Gorilla matriarch at Cincinnati Zoo dies at 50

Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- A gorilla named Samantha, the oldest mammal at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died at the age of 50.

Samantha, who was nicknamed “The Grand Old Lady of the Cincinnati Zoo,” was one of the first two gorillas born at the zoo. She was euthanized Sunday morning because of “age-related health issues” and heart problems, according to zoo officials.

Samantha celebrated her 50th birthday Jan. 31 and exceeded her species' life expectancy by more than 10 years. She gave birth to six offspring during her life.

“I have been privileged to be part of Samantha’s world for 35 of her 50 years,” said Ron Evans, the zoo's curator of primates. “She is an inspirational individual and a great example of why we work as hard as we do around here.”