Child dies, several people hurt when fire roars through home

Associated Press

ZANESVILLE, Ohio -- A fast-moving fire roared through an Ohio home, killing a child and injuring several other people.

The fire in Zanesville was reported around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. A witness reported hearing an explosion moments before the two-story home was engulfed in flames, but authorities said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Some children in the home reportedly escaped the flames by climbing out a second-story window. Some of those who escaped and two Muskingum County sheriff deputies were treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries, authorities said.

The body of the child who died was found after the flames were extinguished.