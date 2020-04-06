The Journal Gazette
 
    Woman dies, man hospitalized following shooting, crash

    Associated Press

     

    CINCINNATI – A woman who was among two people found shot and critically injured in a crashed vehicle on an interstate highway has died from her injuries, authorities said.

    The shooting apparently occurred around 8:10 p.m. Sunday in Cincinnati. The vehicle then crashed a short time later on Interstate 71 after the driver went the wrong way down the Dana Avenue exit ramp, authorities said.

    Micaela Stevenson, 34, and a man were found in the vehicle and both were taken to a hospital. Stevenson died early Monday, while further details on the man were not disclosed.

    A motive for the shooting has not been released.

