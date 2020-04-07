Small earthquake reported near northeast Ohio community

Associated Press

PERRY, Ohio -- A small earthquake has struck near a northeast Ohio community, though officials say it's unlikely many people felt it.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded around 9:50 p.m. Monday off the coast of Perry in Lake Erie. The quake had a depth of 3 miles.

The USGS says it has not received any reports from anyone who may have felt the earthquake.