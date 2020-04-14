Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Ohio Turnpike

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A driver traveling the wrong way in a car on the Ohio Turnpike was killed in a head-on crash with a van that also injured the van driver and a trooper who had been trying to stop the car, state police said.

The crash in North Royalton occurred around 1 p.m. Monday. The car was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes near mile marker 164, not far from the Interstate 71 exit, when it struck the van, authorities said. That crash led to a secondary collision involving the trooper's vehicle.

The car driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The trooper and the van driver were both treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

It's not clear why the car driver was traveling the wrong way on the highway.