    Thursday, April 16, 2020 1:00 pm

    Small plane makes emergency landing on Ohio highway

     

    Associated Press

    CINCINNATI -- A small plane made an emergency landing Thursday on an interstate highway in Cincinnati, but nobody aboard the aircraft was injured, authorities said.

    The plane came down around 11:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, police said. Officers quickly shut down that stretch of the roadway, causing travel delays in the area.

    It wasn't immediately clear what forced the emergency landing.

    The names of the pilot and passenger were not immediately available.

