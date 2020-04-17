Plane forced to land on Ohio interstate

CINCINNATI – A small plane made an emergency landing Thursday on an interstate highway in Cincinnati, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza plane that came down around 11:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway. The plane did not hit any vehicles and eventually came to rest against a concrete barrier, police said.

Officers quickly shut down that stretch of the roadway, causing travel delays in the area that were expected to continue through the evening commute.