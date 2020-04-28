Ohioans set to slowly reopen

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's first steps toward reopening the state after more than a month of strict stay-at-home orders will require masks for workers and shoppers, while giving hope for businesses eager to open their doors and indefinitely putting off Ohioans' return to restaurants, barbershops and gyms.

The much anticipated return to normalcy will happen slowly, with the reopening of many health care offices Friday. Retail stores will need to wait two weeks before they can open, DeWine said Monday.

Masks will become standard, whether at the office, grocery or the assembly line.

“No masks, no work, no service, no exception,” DeWine said.

The governor acknowledged he was walking a fine line by trying to revive the state's economy at a time when he says the virus is still a threat. But there are positive signs he pointed to while making a case for the gradual reopening – the number of people testing positive, being hospitalized and dying has been on the decline the past five days, according to the state's health statistics.

“Some will say we shouldn't have opened up at all, some will say we didn't open up enough, and I understand that,” DeWine said.

“To the best of my ability I think we found the sweet spot,” he said.

The governor said he considered but rejected the idea of allowing parts of the state with fewer cases to open up further, saying it didn't make sense to create a patchwork of decisions by Ohio's 113 public health agencies.

Nonessential surgeries and other medical procedures that don't require an overnight hospital stay can begin again in Ohio starting Friday, along with dental and veterinarian practices.

Manufacturing, distribution and construction companies can begin operations Monday, along with offices, although DeWine urged companies to continue to have employees work from home as much as possible.

DeWine said retail businesses can begin to reopen May 12 as long as employees and customers wear masks, and other safety practices are followed, such as sanitation and social distancing.

Day cares, gyms, swimming pools, and movie theaters are among those businesses that will stay closed. The reopening of restaurants and businesses like barbershops won't happen for a few weeks and will be aided by what is learned over the next few weeks, the governor said.

Only about one-third of the Ohioans surveyed were ready for salons, churches and restaurants to open. And even less thought playgrounds and day cares should open this week, according to the poll conducted last week by Baldwin Wallace University.