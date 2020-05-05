12-year-old boy dies in house fire; parents, sisters escape

BRADFORD, Ohio -- A 12-year-old boy died when a fast-moving fire roared through his family's home in western Ohio, but authorities said his parents and two sisters escaped the blaze.

The fire in Bradford was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Monday. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze, although it apparently started outside the residence and quickly spread to the kitchen and other areas.

Kaleb Huff was killed in the fire, the Miami County coroner's office reported, although a cause of death has not been determined. It also wasn't clear whether anyone else was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.