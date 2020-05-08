Friday, May 08, 2020 1:50 pm
2 people, dog killed when fire roars through Ohio home
Associated Press
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A fast-moving fire roared through a northeast Ohio home early Friday, killing two people.
The fire in Canton Township was reported around 3:45 a.m. by a passer-by, authorities said. The home was engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived.
The two victims were found in the home and were pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 6 a.m., authorities said, but their names have not been released. A small dog also died in the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities said it did not appear to be suspicious.
