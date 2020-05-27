Ohio to begin testing all staff at nursing homes

COLUMBUS – All staff members in the state's nursing homes will be tested for the coronavirus, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday, announcing a ramped-up effort in Ohio's hard-hit long-term care facilities.

The governor said testing will also be done on residents who are most likely to have been exposed. Testing by 14 teams of medically trained National Guard members will begin this week.

Testing of staff “will help nursing home administrators understand the status of the virus in their facilities and will help isolate the virus and help keep it from infecting their community,” DeWine said. Ohio has more than 900 nursing homes.

Such widespread testing wasn't possible before now because the testing capacity hadn't been available, the governor said. Health department data shows about seven of every 10 coronavirus deaths in Ohio were among nursing home residents.

In other coronavirus-related news Tuesday:

• The number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus in Ohio has exceeded 2,000. The Ohio Department of Health said Tuesday there have been 2,002 coronavirus-related deaths, an increase of 15 reported in the previous 24 hours.

• The U.S. Supreme Court denied the government's request to delay a judge's April order that the Bureau of Prisons speed up the release of more than 800 medically vulnerable inmates at a federal prison in Elkton in eastern Ohio. More than 200 Elkton inmates and seven guards have tested positive, and nine inmates have died.