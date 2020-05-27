Wednesday, May 27, 2020 1:10 pm
Police ID barricaded man killed after he shot at officers
Associated Press
PARMA, Ohio -- Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by police when he emerged from an Ohio home after an hours-long standoff and fired at them.
The standoff started shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, when Parma Heights police responded to a report that John Vik, 47, of Parma, had pointed a gun at another man’s head. Parma police then went to Vik's home and tried to contact him, but they say he instead barricaded himself inside.
A tactical response team comprised of officers from a number of departments responded and joined Parma and Parma Heights police at the scene, while crisis negotiators tried to get the man to surrender.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Vik came out of the front door and fired at officers, authorities said. At least one Parma officer returned fire, and Vik was pronounced dead there a short time later.
The officer who shot at Vik has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings. Authorities have not said how many shots were fired overall or how many hit Vik.
