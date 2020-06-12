Health chief at center of Ohio virus war quits

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The health director who helped Ohio's Republican governor earn glowing reviews for his pandemic response resigned Thursday after a few polarizing months during which she became beloved for her soothing expertise and loathed – even threatened – for exercising her emergency powers.

Dr. Amy Acton played a highly public role in Ohio's early and aggressive fight against the coronavirus, appearing daily on television screens during Gov. Mike DeWine's updates and issuing his administration's health orders.

“It's true not all heroes wear capes,” DeWine said at the news briefing at which he made the announcement. “Some of them do, in fact, wear a white coat.”

Acton faced harsh pushback for her orders that closed businesses and kept people home for weeks, including protests outside her suburban Columbus home that included some people carrying guns.

Some demonstrations at the Statehouse featured signs bearing anti-Semitic messages. Acton is Jewish, and one lawmaker referenced her with an anti-Semitic slur. More recently, organizers of music festivals and restaurant owners sued her as the slow reopening unfolded.

DeWine defended her when House Republicans sought to restrict her authority last month, saying they should focus on increasing virus test availability and a $775 million budget deficit.