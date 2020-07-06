Monday, July 06, 2020 11:20 am
Cleveland officials decry violence as 20 shot, 3 killed
Associated Press
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities in Cleveland are condemning rising gun violence and violent crime as a score of people were shot and three killed over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Police said a 57-year-old man, a 50-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were killed in shootings between 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday in the city. The other victims included an 8-year-old girl shot in the arm as she sat in the back seat of a car struck by gunfire.
Police reported several double or triple shootings over the weekend.
The city's mayor, police chief and safety director issued a statement saying there was “no excuse for this violent activity" and saying police “are actively pursuing the perpetrators."
