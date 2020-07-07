Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in Ohio hotel pool

Associated Press

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An 8-year-old boy who went missing while staying at a hotel in a Cleveland suburb was found dead early Tuesday in the hotel pool, authorities said.

Police responded to the Strongsville Holiday Inn around 3 p.m. Monday after Christopher Johnson, of East Cleveland, was reported missing. Authorities and family members then spent several hours searching the hotel and the surrounding area until the boy was found around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet ruled on the cause or manner of death. Authorities said the boy had disabilities, but did not provide further information.

It wasn't clear how the boy got in the pool or how long he had been there before he was found. Authorities declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.