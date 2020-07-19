Body of man, 19, recovered from Ohio retention pond

Associated Press

BLACKLICK, Ohio -- Emergency crews have recovered the body of a man who disappeared while swimming in a retention pond in Ohio over the weekend.

The Franklin County sheriff's office reported that rescue crews were called to the pond near Blacklick in Jefferson County shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday after the 19-year-old man was reported missing.

Officials say the rescue mission turned into a recovery mission Saturday night after multiple attempts to find the swimmer. The county sheriff's office dive team resumed recovery efforts at about 9 a.m. Sunday and the man's body was found shortly after noon Sunday, officials said.

The victim's name hasn't been released. Authorities said there were about 15 to 20 people present when the man went missing. Officials said the area around the pond is restricted, and the sheriff’s office continues to investigate.