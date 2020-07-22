Ohio speaker arrested in bribery scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The powerful Republican speaker of the Ohio House and four associates were arrested Tuesday in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to a taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants.

Hours after FBI agents raided Speaker Larry Householder's farm, U.S. Attorney David DeVillers described the ploy as likely the largest bribery and money-laundering scheme that had “ever been perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.”

Gov. Mike DeWine, also a Republican, called on Householder to resign immediately, saying it would be impossible for him to be an effective legislative leader given the charges against him. The head of the Ohio Republican Party, the state attorney general and the Senate president also urged Householder to step down. The leaders of the House Republican Caucus called the allegations shocking but stopped short of asking Householder to resign.

Householder was one of the driving forces behind the nuclear plants' financial rescue, which added a new fee to every electricity bill in the state and directed over $150 million a year through 2026 to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo.

Also arrested were Householder adviser Jeffrey Longstreth, longtime Statehouse lobbyist Neil Clark, former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matthew Borges and Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group, a Columbus-based consulting firm.

Previous attempts to bail out the nuclear plants had stalled in the Legislature before Householder became speaker. Months after taking over, he rolled out a new plan to subsidize the plants and eliminate renewable energy incentives. The proposal was approved a year ago despite opposition from many business leaders and the manufacturing industry.

Investigators said Householder controlled Generation Now, a group that received $60 million from an unidentified company over the past three years. In exchange, Householder and the other defendants worked to pass the nuclear plant bailout and block attempts to overturn it, according to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI.

Householder and the others used the money to preserve and expand his political power, the complaint said. Almost $100,000 was used for Householder's 2018 campaign, and more than $100,000 paid costs at the speaker's Florida home, according to the complaint.

The amounts increased once the legislation was introduced, and after it was signed into law, roughly $38 million was wired into Generation Now accounts to defeat an effort to put a repeal of the bailout law on Ohio's ballot, the complaint said.

A former spokesman for the effort declined to comment.

One of the defendants said the money was “unlimited,” while another referred to it as “Monopoly money.”

All of the defendants made brief appearances at a federal court hearing in Columbus. A magistrate judge released them on their own recognizance, with travel restrictions and orders to give up any weapons and their passports.

Householder, wearing jeans and a T-shirt, walked out of the courthouse to a crowd of protesters calling for his resignation. He could not be driven away until police intervened, including arresting one protester.

After the court hearing, the state's Republican elections chief announced that he had referred 19 potential campaign-finance violations to the Ohio Elections Commission based on allegations in the complaint, including converting campaign funds for personal use.