    Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:00 am

    Police seek man who robbed Ohio credit union while carrying child

     

    Associated Press

    MAUMEE, Ohio -- The FBI and police were seeking a man who they say robbed an Ohio credit union while carrying a toddler.

    The heist took place Tuesday at the Direction Credit Union and was captured by the credit union's surveillance video.

    The man, while holding the child, gave the teller a note threatening to use a bomb and demanding cash, authorities said. After getting the money, authorities said the man fled in a silver Cadillac.

    The suspect was wearing an orange-and-blue hooded sweatshirt, black-and-white shorts, orange Nike sneakers and a blue surgical mask.

    Authorities estimated the child was 2 years old.

