Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:00 am
Police seek man who robbed Ohio credit union while carrying child
Associated Press
MAUMEE, Ohio -- The FBI and police were seeking a man who they say robbed an Ohio credit union while carrying a toddler.
The heist took place Tuesday at the Direction Credit Union and was captured by the credit union's surveillance video.
The man, while holding the child, gave the teller a note threatening to use a bomb and demanding cash, authorities said. After getting the money, authorities said the man fled in a silver Cadillac.
The suspect was wearing an orange-and-blue hooded sweatshirt, black-and-white shorts, orange Nike sneakers and a blue surgical mask.
Authorities estimated the child was 2 years old.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story