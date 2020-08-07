Man captured after 2 found fatally shot in Ohio home

Associated Press

MEDINA, Ohio -- A man sought in the fatal shooting of two people found in a northeast Ohio home has been captured, authorities said.

Police found the victims early Thursday night when they entered the home in Medina, and authorities soon started searching for Robert Dick, 52. The Medina man eventually was found shortly before midnight in a wooded area in West Salem.

Dick was charged with murder and was due to make his initial court appearance Friday. It's not known whether he's retained an attorney.

The names of the victims and further details on the shooting were not disclosed. Authorities have not said why Dick was considered a suspect or whether he had connections to either victim.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, and it wasn't clear whether anyone else was in the residence when the incident occurred. A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.