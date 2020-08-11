Tuesday, August 11, 2020 11:40 am
Man critically hurt in Ohio shooting captured on cellphone video
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio -- A man critically wounded in a shooting at a Toledo park apparently used a cellphone to record the incident, authorities said, and the video was posted to social media.
The shooting at Winterfield Park occurred around 4:45 p.m. Monday, city police said.
The video recorded the sound of several gunshots. The victim is then heard saying he had been shot and pleading for someone to take him to a hospital.
The wounded man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. His name and further details on the shooting were not disclosed.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.
