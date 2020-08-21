Coronavirus testing expanded to Ohio assisted-living facilities

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Staff members at all Ohio assisted living facilities must undergo novel coronavirus testing under a public health order issued Friday that expands testing already being done in nursing homes.

The order, signed by interim Health Director Lance Himes, requires staff in such facilities to be tested and any residents who wish it. Ohio licenses 771 assisted living facilities statewide.

The pandemic has struck senior citizens living in Ohio's long-term care facilities especially hard. More than 2,500 residents in such settings have died from the novel coronavirus in Ohio, or more than six of every 10 deaths statewide.