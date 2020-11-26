Judge orders explanation of bailout bill work in Ohio

CLEVELAND – A federal bankruptcy judge in Cleveland has asked one of the country's top law firms to provide details about their lobbying to help a FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary win passage of now-tainted legislation to provide a $1 billion subsidy for two Ohio nuclear power plants.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Alan Koschik on Tuesday ordered three partners and a senior policy adviser from the firm Akin Gump to explain their millions of dollars in billings for lobbying and other work during the period when the Ohio Legislature was considering and then approving the nuclear bailout bill known as House Bill 6 in July 2019.

The order comes as Koschik considers final payments to Akin Gump for its work in the bankruptcy filed in March 2018 by a wholly owned subsidiary of Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. called FirstEnergy Solutions, which operated the plants at the time.

Ownership was transferred in February to a new independent company called Energy Harbor in a deal made in bankruptcy court.

“Akin Gump is aware of the court's order and will readily provide additional information to facilitate approval of the firm's fees,” said firm spokesperson Benjamin Harris on Wednesday.

Koschik wrote that the court learned shortly before a July 21 hearing on bankruptcy case fees that the FBI had arrested then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others in connection with an alleged $60 million bribery scheme secretly funded by FirstEnergy to get HB6 approved.

Householder and the four men were soon indicted on federal racketeering charges. Householder has pleaded not guilty.

Two of the men, a top Householder aide and a former FirstEnergy Solutions lobbyist, pleaded guilty to charges last month.

News of the arrests prompted Koschik to adjourn the hearing until Aug. 18, when he approved fees for other law firms and professionals who worked on the bankruptcy but not Akin Gump. Koschik after several more hearings approved the firm's fees Nov. 20 “on an interim basis only.”