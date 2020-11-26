Ohio counties urge people to stay home

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven of Ohio's biggest counties on Wednesday urged residents to stay home and follow guidelines on social gatherings and wearing masks.

The counties said in a joint statement they want people to only leave home for work, school, medical appointments, or buying essential items such as groceries.

“Cases and hospital admissions are at the highest levels we have seen during this pandemic, by far. These county health advisories reflect the urgent need for all of us to protect ourselves and our families to stop the spread of this virus,” said Denise Driehaus, president of the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners.

The counties are Franklin, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Summit, Montgomery, Lucas and Mahoning.

Cases in Ohio continue to spike. The state's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 5,049 new cases per day on Nov. 10 to 8,495 new cases per day on Nov. 24.

Ohio has seen 6,100 COVID-19 related deaths to date, the 13th highest death count in the country and the 32nd highest per capita at 52.2 deaths per 100,000, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins.

The Ohio prisons agency said the recent death of a 79-year-old condemned inmate was likely because of the coronavirus.

Ohio Health Department data shows 113 inmates have died of confirmed or probable cases of the coronavirus. The state has taken multiple measures to slow the spread of the virus, including limiting inmate intake, improving air flow and trying to create space in sleeping areas.