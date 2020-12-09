Ohio death penalty stalled

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Lethal injection is no longer an option for Ohio executions, and lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment before any inmates can be put to death in the future, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday.

It's “pretty clear” there won't be any executions next year, DeWine told The Associated Press during a year-end interview, adding he doesn't see support in the Legislature for making a switch in execution method a priority. Ohio has an “unofficial moratorium” on capital punishment, he said.

“Lethal injection appears to us to be impossible from a practical point of view today,” the governor said.

DeWine said he still supports capital punishment as Ohio law. But he has come to question its value since the days he helped write the state's current law – enacted in 1981 – because of the long delays between crime and punishment.

DeWine called himself “skeptical about whether it meets the criteria that was certainly in my mind when I voted for the death penalty, and that was that it in fact did deter crime, which to me is the moral justification.”

Former Republican House Speaker Larry Householder, now under federal indictment for his alleged role in a $60 million bribery scheme, questioned last year whether the state should reconsider capital punishment because of the cost and Ohio's inability to find lethal drugs.

The state's last execution was July 18, 2018, when Ohio put to death Robert Van Hook for a 1985 murder in Cincinnati.

Shortly after taking office in 2019, DeWine ordered the Ohio prison system to look at alternative lethal drugs. That announcement followed a federal judge's ruling that Ohio's existing execution protocol could cause the inmate “severe pain and needless suffering.”

Opponents of Ohio's death penalty called on lawmakers last month to enact a capital punishment ban during the lame duck legislative session. They repeated that demand Tuesday.

“It's time for the General Assembly to just end the death penalty in Ohio and repurpose the funds wasted trying to execute people into programs to better serve the needs of murder victim families,” said Abraham Bonowitz, Death Penalty Action director.